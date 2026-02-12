Ratna Pathak Shah says entourage has ‘infantilised’ actors, producers don’t object in hopes of making Rs 1,000 cr: ‘The bubble will burst’

Ratna Pathak Shah doesn’t approve of the extensive entourage system that’s a key part of the Hindi film industry today. While she understands that security for young actors and a one-point contact person for organising their day is essential, the actor can’t wrap her head around the costs that a massive entourage bears and the impact they have not only on the producer, but also the actor and their instincts.

“I think it’s a waste of time as far as I can see. But you can look at it like it’s running a lot of households. The entourage gets paid. The producer keeps crying. And if the film doesn’t work, he cries even more. But he remains hopeful that his film would do Rs 1000 crore this time, so even he stays mum,” Ratna shared with Pinkvilla.