Rati Agnihotri recalls hardships on Ek Duuje Ke Liye sets: ‘We had blisters on our feet’

Rati Agnihotri, who began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 10, made her Hindi film debut opposite Kamal Haasan in K Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye. In a recent interview, the actor looked back on her experience of working with the two legends.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, the veteran actor said, “My first memory of EDKL is of the outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam. We finished shooting within a few months but back then, nobody was willing to buy the film. The shoots were difficult, exhausting and physically demanding — on actors and technicians alike. We had chhaalas (blisters) on our feet after walking on rocky beaches. The location was such that it wasn’t possible to wear any kind of footwear, not even chappals, and Visakhapatnam was super-hot. Cinematically, the locations looked beautiful but in reality, they were very hard on us. Kudos to the whole team.”