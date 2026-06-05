Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rati Agnihotri recalls hardships on Ek Duuje Ke Liye sets: ‘We had blisters on our feet’
Rati Agnihotri recently reflected on her experience of working with Kamal Haasan and K Balachander in the 1981 classic Ek Duuje Ke Liye.
Rati Agnihotri, who began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 10, made her Hindi film debut opposite Kamal Haasan in K Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye. In a recent interview, the actor looked back on her experience of working with the two legends.
During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, the veteran actor said, “My first memory of EDKL is of the outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam. We finished shooting within a few months but back then, nobody was willing to buy the film. The shoots were difficult, exhausting and physically demanding — on actors and technicians alike. We had chhaalas (blisters) on our feet after walking on rocky beaches. The location was such that it wasn’t possible to wear any kind of footwear, not even chappals, and Visakhapatnam was super-hot. Cinematically, the locations looked beautiful but in reality, they were very hard on us. Kudos to the whole team.”
ALSO READ | Kamal Haasan on issue of imposition of language: ‘Without imposition, we will learn’
Rati Agnihotri also revealed that K Balachander had helped her understand the scenes because she didn’t speak Tamil properly. Rati said, “There was one shot where Kamal spins a top on my stomach and I am supposed to be squirming and laughing as it’s tickling me. Then there’s another one where his photo is burned, but I mix the ashes in a teacup and drink it. I didn’t know I could have done it another way — Balachander sir didn’t give me an option.”
She continued, “He would tell me to be defiant in certain scenes, but I didn’t know what defiance was. So, he said, ‘Be angry.’ I don’t know how I portrayed the emotions of a young woman in love, those death-do-us-part emotions — back then, I didn’t know what they were in the first place. I followed my director’s instructions and that’s why I was able to deliver.”
Working with an artiste like Kamal Haasan was both a challenging and intimidating experience for Rati Agnihotri. Admitting she was a little “scared initially,” Rati Agnihotri said, “But he never made me feel anything but comfortable. Kamal is such a brilliant actor, very helpful on set and with my scenes. The song in the lift, ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’, was fun to shoot but tough at the same time. We had to wrap up in eight hours in a tiny lift inside the Taj in Chennai. While jumping around and moving, we had to be mindful of the camera angles so as to not get cut off. Even today, people remember EDKL and my character Sapna. Every film gives you something, but EDKL has given me everything.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05