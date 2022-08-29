Rasika Dugal: My experiences in Delhi were not fun at all, I was petrified

Actor Rasika Dugal who recently appeared on the show Delhi Crimes Season Two, spoke about her petrifying experiences in Delhi. The actor added that her time in Delhi were not fun at all.

In an interview with Vice India, the actor recalled, “Experiences in Delhi on the roads were not fun at all. I don’t think as people going to college we needed to feel so much fear. Every time I walked from my PG to my college, I was petrified because there was a patch of the road which was sunsaan (deserted). Ek taraf there was nalah ek taraf there was a school which used to shut by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. So if you cross that patch, you have to tell 10 people that you are crossing it, just so if you did not arrive on the other side of it somebody would check.”

Delhi Crime 2 revolves around multiple murders in happening in Delhi targeting the senior citizens. It shows the return of the Kachcha-Banyan gang, who were known for robberies and murders in the 90s. The first season was about the horrific 2012 rape case which caught everyone’s attention.

In another interview with Variety, Dugal had said, “It is really about the vulnerability of senior citizens and also the very stark class divide, which is very apparent in a city like Delhi. Somehow, visually in Delhi, it’s much more around than anywhere else. And the season really talks about that very sensitively and carefully and also throws light on the way we treat marginalized communities.”

Apart from Dugal, the series also stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Tillotama Shome. The web show is currently streaming on Netflix.