Rashtra Kavach Om box office day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur’s action film makes less than Japanese animated import

It looks like the last minute rebranding of Rashtra Kavach Om, which was previously titled Om: The Battle Within, hasn’t worked in the film’s favour at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action movie made Rs 1.5 crore on day one of release, which is less than what the animated Japanese film Jujutsu Kaisen made on its opening day earlier in the week (approximately Rs 1.7 crore).

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Om marks the second box office disappointment in a row for producer Ahmed Khan, who directed Heropanti 2 earlier this year. For Aditya, it was the first old-school action film, but after registering only 5% occupancy on day one, the actor might be considering a return to playing heartthrobs.

The only consolation is that Om outperformed R Madhavan’s heavily publicised biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he also directed and stars in. Madhavan left no stone unturned in raising awareness about the film, talking to influencers and journalists about it through the week. But the film could only manage Rs 65 lakh on its first day, according to a Box Office India report, and will have to rely on word-of-mouth to be counted as a success.

The audience’s first choice was holdover hit JugJugg Jeeyo, which recently crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. It added another Rs 3 crore on its second Friday, taking its total to Rs 56.6 crore. The film is expected to hit the Rs 80 crore mark by the end of its run.

And speaking of box office runs, Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now nearing the end of its very successful streak, and will conclude with a little less than Rs 200 crore domestically. The film is also available on streaming, which might have affected its box office performance in the last few days.