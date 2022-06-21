Rashtra Kavach Om: Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his toned physique in new BTS video

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming actioner Om, recently shared a sneak peek of his training for the role.

Aditya on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video, in which the actor could be seen launching kicks and perfect punches as he prepped for his character. He is also seen flaunting his toned physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Aditya Roy Kapur shared the video with a simple caption which read, “Just do it. #OMReleasing1july.”

Fans reacted positively to the video, with one of them writing, “It shows how much you had done for this role and for the movie. Hats off sir.” Another person mentioned, “Keep going on, I’m proud of you.” A third person commented, “You’re working so hard. You deserve all the love.”

Rashtra Kavach Om is helmed by Kapil Verma and bankrolled by Ahmed Khan. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi, the movie releases in cinemas on July 1 this year.