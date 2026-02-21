Amid rumours, Rashmika Mandanna reportedly confirms Udaipur wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has finally broken her silence on her upcoming wedding with Vijay Deverakonda — well, sort of. Reports about the couple tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Recently, their wedding invitation also went viral on social media, further fuelling speculation and seemingly confirming the same.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

While both Rashmika and Vijay have largely stayed mum on their wedding plans, recently, Rashmika appeared to subtly confirm her upcoming wedding to journalist Subhash K Jha. As per a report, when he sent her a congratulatory message, she responded with a simple “Thank you” along with a smiling emoji, indirectly confirming the wedding.