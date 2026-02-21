Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid rumours, Rashmika Mandanna reportedly confirms Udaipur wedding with Vijay Deverakonda
While both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have largely stayed mum on their wedding plans, recently, Rashmika appeared to subtly confirm her upcoming wedding.
Rashmika Mandanna has finally broken her silence on her upcoming wedding with Vijay Deverakonda — well, sort of. Reports about the couple tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Recently, their wedding invitation also went viral on social media, further fuelling speculation and seemingly confirming the same.
While both Rashmika and Vijay have largely stayed mum on their wedding plans, recently, Rashmika appeared to subtly confirm her upcoming wedding to journalist Subhash K Jha. As per a report, when he sent her a congratulatory message, she responded with a simple “Thank you” along with a smiling emoji, indirectly confirming the wedding.
As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding will be a “very private” affair. The ceremony is said to take place in Udaipur, with only family members and close friends in attendance. The report further states that the actors have not invited any of their colleagues from either the Telugu or Hindi film industry. However, it is also being reported that the couple will host separate wedding receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai for friends from both industries.
Meanwhile, both actors have reportedly taken time off from their respective projects. However, Rashmika, who has several projects lined up across both Hindi and Telugu cinema, is expected to resume work soon after the wedding festivities.
Recently, videos of Vijay Deverakonda’s house being decorated with lights and flowers went viral on social media. In Indian weddings, it is customary for the homes of the bride and groom to be decorated ahead of the celebrations, adding further fuel to the wedding rumours.
Rashmika was earlier engaged to actor and filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, but the engagement was later called off and the two parted ways. Recently, Rakshit’s friend Pramod Shetty made a remark about Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming wedding. Speaking about not being invited to the wedding, he told the media, “I haven’t received Rashmika’s wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I’ll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”
