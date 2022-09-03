scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna shares first poster of Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, see here

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will play a father-daughter duo in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 7.

Amitabh Bachchan- Rashmika Mandanna- GoodByeAmitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's GoodBye is directed by Vikas Bahl. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday shared the first poster for their upcoming film Goodbye. Described as a heartwarming story about life, family and relationships, the film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Amitabh took to Instagram and wrote, “परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास ✨ जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास ❤️(Family members are always close, even if they are away, one feels their closeness) #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The poster shows Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika in a beautiful father-daughter moment, flying a kite. Rashmika, who will make her Bollywood debut with the project, had spoken about how ‘amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan’ has been. She had also shared a picture with her GoodBye co-star Amitabh Bachchan and expressed gratitude. She had written, “Only and only gratitude smiles and love! ❤️🌸@amitabhbachchan 🔥.”

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

Rashmika was last seen in Telugu superhit Pushpa: The Rise, with Allu Arjun. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which bombed at the box-office. He is currently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by an employee of erstwhile production company, Phantom Films, after receiving a clean chit in an internal investigation had last directed Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye is all set for a worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:26:15 pm
Next Story

Secunderabad: Couple injured after massive explosion at home; cops puzzled by cause of blast

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement