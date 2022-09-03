Rashmika Mandanna shares first poster of Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, see here

Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday shared the first poster for their upcoming film Goodbye. Described as a heartwarming story about life, family and relationships, the film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Amitabh took to Instagram and wrote, “परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास ✨ जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास ❤️(Family members are always close, even if they are away, one feels their closeness) #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The poster shows Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika in a beautiful father-daughter moment, flying a kite. Rashmika, who will make her Bollywood debut with the project, had spoken about how ‘amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan’ has been. She had also shared a picture with her GoodBye co-star Amitabh Bachchan and expressed gratitude. She had written, “Only and only gratitude smiles and love! ❤️🌸@amitabhbachchan 🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

Rashmika was last seen in Telugu superhit Pushpa: The Rise, with Allu Arjun. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which bombed at the box-office. He is currently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by an employee of erstwhile production company, Phantom Films, after receiving a clean chit in an internal investigation had last directed Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye is all set for a worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.