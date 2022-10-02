scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna says Ranbir Kapoor’s home-cooked food made her cry on Animal set: ‘How sweetly he got me…’

As she shoots for Animal, Rashmika Mandanna is eagerly waiting for the release of Amitabh Bachchan movie Goodbye. It releases on October 7.

rashmika and ranbirRashmika and Ranbir will be seen together in Animal. (Photo: Rashmika, Alia/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated feature Animal of late. The actor, who has replaced Parineeti Chopra in the movie, recently opened up about working on the set of the film with the Bollywood star.

During her chat with Mashable India, Rashmika revealed that co-star and Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor made her cry on set, but not because he played a prank on her. Rashmika couldn’t hold back her tears after tasting the delicious breakfast Ranbir had gotten cooked for her at his house.

“When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining about my breakfast ki ‘itna boring tha’, and how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good.’ He is like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa. We are not. We are aam aadmi,’” Rashmika told Mashable India.

As she shoots for Animal, Rashmika is eagerly waiting for the release of Amitabh Bachchan movie Goodbye. The film also stars Pavail Gulati and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, and has been helmed by Queen filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Goodbye releases in cinemas on October 7.

