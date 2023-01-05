Rashmika Mandanna says Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have influenced her as an actor

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen in the Bollywood film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, expressed her excitement for the movie. She also opened up about working with Ranbir, Anil and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika said, “For me I think what is happening after shooting for Animal is that it has made me realise couple of things as an actor. I think my choices of films are going to be different. I think the way I’m going to perform is going to be different. Because, this is all the influence of me working so closely with Sandeep sir, RK, and Anil sir in fact.”

She added, “I tell you I’m so excited about Animal and how. Like, I’m having a blast. It’s amazing how when you genuinely are excited about something na, it comes out on your work. And, you’re constantly just thinking about the shoot and you’re thinking about what are the different ways of doing a scene.”

The actor concluded, “This is something I learnt in Animal. Like, there can be never one way of showing sadness. There’s four, five, six, seven ways of showing sadness. So, you try all those. And which fits your bucket the best, is what you choose.”

Besides Animal, Rashmika Mandanna also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu with Vijay.