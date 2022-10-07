scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about drawing a line with her parents: ‘Don’t try to control my life because…’

Rashmika Mandanna shared that since her parents don't come from a film background, they had to learn the harsh realities of showbiz the hard way.

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about how her family had to learn to handle showbiz.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Hindi film debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, recently spoke about how her parents had a very different perception about the film industry and how she had to draw a line between her family and work life. The Pushpa actor shared that her parents had to learn it the “hard way” that they have no control over how Rashmika’s career was shaping up.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika shared, “There was a point where my mom thought that industry was something which we had control over. Whatever we want to do, we can do in the industry and she had to learn it the hard way that that wasn’t right. No matter what your family does, you’re an actor, you’re an artist, you’re the face so that will come on you.”

Rashmika shared that after a few struggles in trying to balance it all she figured out that since her parents were not from the film industry, they should not involve themselves in her work affairs. “Now we have figured that you are not from the industry so don’t involve yourself in the industry because you can’t take so much. You are from Coorg, we don’t have so much of a broad mind. You guys live your life, this is your life, don’t let this go. You live a comfortable happy life. Let me do my thing because I am an artist. This is my life, my journey,” she said.

Rashmika said that she had to work her way towards making her parents understand that they could not control her life. “Let me make my own choices, don’t try to control my life because the world is not the way you think it is. It’s so much bigger, so much harder. So I had to give that lesson being a daughter, and being an artist.” The Sita Ramam actor said that her family lives in a small community in Coorg and have largely lived a sheltered life so they were not prepared for the harsh reality of showbusiness. She added, “It was a journey and a lesson for all of us.”

Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:52:37 am
