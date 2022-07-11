Rashmika Mandanna on working with Tiger Shroff: ‘It was absolute…’

July 11, 2022 9:30:23 pm
Rashmika Mandanna on Monday took to Instagram and shared an image of herself and Tiger Shroff. The duo recently shot for a commercial.
Going by the multiple fire and dancing girl emojis on the photo, Mandanna clearly had a blast working with Shroff.
“The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! Tiger Shroff and I just shot for an ad. 💃🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Working with him was absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥😄🤍. Look forward to it 💃🏻,” Rashmika Mandanna wrote over the photo.
Tiger Shroff is yet to respond to Mandanna’s sweet compliments.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who is still riding high on the success of Pushpa: The Rise, will be making her Bollywood debut with the Sidharth Malhotra movie Mission Majnu. Besides this, she also has Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, which tanked at the box office.
