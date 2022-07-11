Rashmika Mandanna on working with Tiger Shroff: ‘It was absolute…’

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday took to Instagram and shared an image of herself and Tiger Shroff. The duo recently shot for a commercial.

Going by the multiple fire and dancing girl emojis on the photo, Mandanna clearly had a blast working with Shroff.

“The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! Tiger Shroff and I just shot for an ad. 💃🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Working with him was absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥😄🤍. Look forward to it 💃🏻,” Rashmika Mandanna wrote over the photo.

(Photo: Rashmika/Instagram) (Photo: Rashmika/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is yet to respond to Mandanna’s sweet compliments.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who is still riding high on the success of Pushpa: The Rise, will be making her Bollywood debut with the Sidharth Malhotra movie Mission Majnu. Besides this, she also has Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, which tanked at the box office.