scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna on her relationship with Vijay Deverkonda: ‘I see what’s happening on social media, find it very cute…’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor, who recently made her Hindi debut with Goodbye, shared that the two are good friends, and she knows he's always there for her.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay DeverakondaRashmika Mandanna addresses Vijay Devarakonda dating rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna is winning praise for her performance in the recently released Goodbye. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with this Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, has now opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The two Telugu stars were recently spotted at the airport, leading to speculations that the two were off for a holiday together.

In an interview, the actor shared that she knows that there is always curiosity about their relationship. Stating that the two are just friends, Rashmika told News18, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

Photos |Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to vacation in Maldives?

She further shared how she has known him for a long time and is very close to the Arjun Reddy star. She said that this is the reason why she reaches out to him whenever she needs clarity about things in the industry. “He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things,” Rashmika shared.

The two, ranked outsiders in the Telugu industry, have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. When asked if having similar journeys have led to the two becoming thick, the Pushpa actor replied, “Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together and this time around he did a pan India film with Liger which he has received immense love for, while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar
Also Read |Rashmika Mandanna says she had nightmares after ‘painful’ trolling for Vijay Deverakonda kissing scene: ‘Would cry myself to bed’

Further stating that she doesn’t really have time to settle down, Rashmika added that her family and friends have also given up on her. “I feel relationships are something that you need to nurture and give a lot of time and effort. Right now, I am so involved with work that I am hardly getting time. But if something has to bloom, it will happen naturally,” the actor concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:24:14 am
Next Story

Time has come to become ‘ruler society’: Mayawati’s call to Bahujan Samaj

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement