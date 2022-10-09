Rashmika Mandanna on her relationship with Vijay Deverkonda: ‘I see what’s happening on social media, find it very cute…’

Rashmika Mandanna is winning praise for her performance in the recently released Goodbye. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with this Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, has now opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The two Telugu stars were recently spotted at the airport, leading to speculations that the two were off for a holiday together.

In an interview, the actor shared that she knows that there is always curiosity about their relationship. Stating that the two are just friends, Rashmika told News18, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

She further shared how she has known him for a long time and is very close to the Arjun Reddy star. She said that this is the reason why she reaches out to him whenever she needs clarity about things in the industry. “He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things,” Rashmika shared.

The two, ranked outsiders in the Telugu industry, have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. When asked if having similar journeys have led to the two becoming thick, the Pushpa actor replied, “Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together and this time around he did a pan India film with Liger which he has received immense love for, while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another.”

Further stating that she doesn’t really have time to settle down, Rashmika added that her family and friends have also given up on her. “I feel relationships are something that you need to nurture and give a lot of time and effort. Right now, I am so involved with work that I am hardly getting time. But if something has to bloom, it will happen naturally,” the actor concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.