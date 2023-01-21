scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna agrees she had ‘nothing to do’ in Varisu, reveals why she signed on to the Vijay-starrer anyway

Rashmika Mandanna said that even though she knew she didn't have a significant role in Varisu, she still chose to do the film because of Vijay.

varisuRashmika Mandanna was a part of Vijay's recent release Varisu.
Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna agrees she had ‘nothing to do’ in Varisu, reveals why she signed on to the Vijay-starrer anyway
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in the film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, opened up about not wanting to be a ‘typecast’ in the industry. Despite being aware that apart from two songs, she had no significant role in the recent Tamil film Varisu, the actor said in a new interview that agreeing to do the film was a ‘conscious’ choice. 

In an interview with Film Companion, Rashmika was asked why she did Thalapathy Vijay’s film, despite having ‘nothing to do’ in it. Rashmika said, “I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs.’ This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time. For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with.”

In the film Varisu, Rashmika was seen in the songs Jimikki Ponnu and Ranjithame. The actor claimed that she doesn’t just want to do films that focus on female characters, when she was asked if she signed on to Varisu because it would get her more ‘eyeballs’. She said, “I wanted to be a part of this film even if I didn’t have anything. And me as an actor I want to be ok doing everything. I want to be a part of the commercial entertainers. I am ok with it and I don’t want to be a typecast.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
Also read |Mission Majnu movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna film is a sedate, by-the-numbers drone

Mission Majnu is currently streaming on Netflix. Varisu is running successfully in theatres. Rashmika will soon commence filming on Pushpa 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:21 IST
Next Story

‘Challenge yourself’: Kriti Sanon shares fitness mantra as she performs these two beneficial exercises

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close