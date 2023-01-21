Rashmika Mandanna agrees she had ‘nothing to do’ in Varisu, reveals why she signed on to the Vijay-starrer anyway

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in the film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, opened up about not wanting to be a ‘typecast’ in the industry. Despite being aware that apart from two songs, she had no significant role in the recent Tamil film Varisu, the actor said in a new interview that agreeing to do the film was a ‘conscious’ choice.

In an interview with Film Companion, Rashmika was asked why she did Thalapathy Vijay’s film, despite having ‘nothing to do’ in it. Rashmika said, “I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs.’ This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time. For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In the film Varisu, Rashmika was seen in the songs Jimikki Ponnu and Ranjithame. The actor claimed that she doesn’t just want to do films that focus on female characters, when she was asked if she signed on to Varisu because it would get her more ‘eyeballs’. She said, “I wanted to be a part of this film even if I didn’t have anything. And me as an actor I want to be ok doing everything. I want to be a part of the commercial entertainers. I am ok with it and I don’t want to be a typecast.”

Mission Majnu is currently streaming on Netflix. Varisu is running successfully in theatres. Rashmika will soon commence filming on Pushpa 2.