Rashmika Mandanna makes her ramp debut in showstopping lehenga. See pictures

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently made her ramp debut as she walked for designer Varun Bahl at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2022 in New Delhi. The actor, who said that she had butterflies in her tummy ahead of the event, took to Instagram and shared her experience of walking the ramp for the first time.
In a series of photos and videos doing the rounds on the internet, the actor looked stunning in a red lehenga. About the details of his new collection and Rashmika’s lehenga, Bahl said in a social media post, “Rashmika is in a blood red ensemble with a fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga, adorned with appliqués such as sequins, cutdana, beads and crystals, which highlight the flora and fauna inspiration behind our Couture Collection.”
The 26-year-old actor was excited about her debut at a fashion week, and she wrote on social media, “1st time in Delhi…1st at the fashion week! I had butterflies in my tummy…I tried to walk like a pro model…It clearly didn’t work out. My personality of just smiling and having a great time took over.. but I surely did have a blaaaaaastttt! Thank you Varun Bahl for my very first walk! It will always remain very special. I love your art and I love your vibe. Cheers to doing a lot more cool stuff together. Thank you Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and thank you team for making this so much fun!”
The India Couture Week started on July 22 in Delhi. Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya and Varun Bahl are the few designers who have presented their collections so far.
Rashmika will mark her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She will also star in the movie Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
