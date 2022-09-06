scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna gives an update on Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun: ‘I begin in…’

Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of 2021 Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise.

rashmika mandanna, pushpa 2, allu arjunPushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. (Photo: Rashmika/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna launched the trailer of her Bollywood debut film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and others in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor spoke about receiving a lot of love for her film with Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise, and becoming a ‘national crush’. She also gave an update on when she’ll start shooting the much anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

On working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, she said, “I am living my dream. With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…”

Watch |Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

At the press conference, when Rashmika Mandanna was asked what are the things in the film industry that she would want to say goodbye to, she said, “Not just the industry but one thing in my life which I would like to say goodbye to is Covid-19. I would want to say goodbye to all the negativity around us. I’m a happy, positive person so I wish the world would also like that.”

When the Telugu star was asked how she picks her films, she said, “I’ve always picked scripts based on my gut feeling. I believe that what is meant to be for me will happen to me. I feel like that’s the universe’s way of saying it.”

She added, “I’m at a point in my career, where I’m testing the waters. I don’t know what’s right or wrong. I don’t know what people expect of me. I am an actor and I want to do good films. I also want to have fun while I do it. This film is so special because of the things you have already seen in the trailer. So, it’s going to be extremely special.”

Goodbye is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7

