Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Pushpa changed the perception of me as an actor across the country’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, has spoken about the films that changed the course of her career.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika said, “First is Kirik Party, which is my debut Kannada film, next is Geeta Govindam which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is Pushpa. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country.” The actor added, “I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept.”

Further talking about Pushpa’s success, Rashmika Mandanna said, “We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like ‘wow.’”

Rashmika Mandanna also revealed about her plans of moving to Mumbai. “Even if I don’t sort of have a home here, you will see a lot of me, which will make you feel like she is living here,” she said.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Rashmika’s Goodbye is all set to release on October 7. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Shivin Narang among others. The actor will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.