Rashmika Mandanna deletes Cocktail 2 song ‘Tujhko’ teaser; Fans ask was it a planned leak?

Rashmika Mandanna recently teased her upcoming song “Tujhko” from Cocktail 2, sung by Arijit Singh, and the snippet quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the melody and Arijit’s vocals. But the excitement quickly turned into confusion after the actress suddenly deleted the post, leaving fans confused and sparking speculation online over whether it was an “orchestrated leak” or a response to fan pressure.

The teaser was first unveiled during a Cocktail 2 promotional event on May 18, where the makers introduced two tracks from the film ahead of its June 19 release. The first was “Tujhko”, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, while the second was the dance track “Mashooqa”, sung by Raghav Chaitanya and featuring Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon.

While Mashooqa was officially released soon after and crossed over 8 million views, Tujhko continued circulating online through reposts and leaked snippets, especially after Rashmika deleted her teaser post despite initially sharing it enthusiastically.

Netizens react

As the teaser disappeared from Rashmika’s Instagram, fans began debating whether the deletion was part of a planned promotional strategy or a response to online reactions.

One user took to X and wrote: “Orchestrated Leak or Fan Pressure? #RashmikaMandanna puts out song snippet of her song ‘#Tujhko’ from ‘#Cocktail2’ on Instagram for fan approval!”

Several fan accounts that had reposted the teaser later showed the message: “This post is unavailable.”

Are you sleeping or what ? @MaddockFilms @UMusicIndia

This guy has uploaded the full song “TUJHKO” From Cocktail 2 on yt channel and you guys have not deleted the video https://t.co/i7yp8nkkAH — _makkar_ (@as_avenger01) May 20, 2026

At the same time, some fans believe the deletion could simply be part of the planned promotional strategy. Music composer Pritam had announced at the event that Mashooqa would release on Monday, while Tujhko was scheduled for Thursday, leaving Arijit Singh fans eagerly waiting for the full track.

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One fan wrote: “That deleted teaser for the Cocktail song had us hooked! Why the delay? Please drop the song, we can’t wait anymore.” Another user, while sharing a screenshot of Rashmika’s deleted Instagram post, wrote: “This is an official appeal from the fandom to Maddock Films. Why was the Tujhko post removed? Why hasn’t the audio dropped officially yet? We need clarity and the song today.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments online, posting comments such as: “Completely clueless right now. Why was the song deleted?” and “This is genuinely heartbreaking for the entire fandom. Why did Rashmika have to delete the Tujhko video? Why hasn’t Maddock Films officially released it yet? We need answers and we need the song.”

“#Cocktail2 just turned the excitement level all the way up 😭🎶 #Tujhko ❤️ — romantic midnight vibes with #RashmikaMandanna #Mashooqa ✨ — full-on party anthem mode with #KritiSanon 📅 Song release date announced below 👇” #sahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/UX1SvhxkBf — Indian Music Official (@MusicOfficia) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that a YouTube channel named Arijit S Universe had allegedly uploaded the full song online before its official release. The fan tagged the makers and wrote: “Are you sleeping or what, Maddock Films? This guy has uploaded the full song ‘Tujhko’ from Cocktail 2 on YouTube and you guys have not deleted the video.”

The makers of the film are yet to officially react to the ongoing speculation surrounding the song’s teaser removal and alleged leak. Tujhko is among the final playback tracks by Arijit Singh following his retirement announcement.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is being billed as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Rather than continuing the original storyline, the new film is expected to carry forward the same themes of modern relationships, love and heartbreak that made the first instalment so popular. Directed once again by Homi Adajania, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

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The film also reunites Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon after the success of their 2024 romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya. While Shahid’s last release O Romeo received a lukeworm response at the box office, Kriti found success with Tere Ishk Mein last year. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, was last seen in The Girlfriend, a performance that earned widespread critical appreciation.