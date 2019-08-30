Rashmi Rocket first look: Taapsee Pannu makes a run for it

Tattoed neck and fingers, choker around the neck, big nose pin and curly locks is what will grab your attention as you see Taapsee Pannu in the first look motion poster of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. While she was a scientist in her recent release Mission Mangal, here she appears to be an athlete.

In the motion poster, Taapsee as Rashmi is seen sprinting in salwaar-kameez from the fields of her village to the race tracks of what looks like a national competition. Though nothing has been revealed about the plot of the movie, Rashmi Rocket seems to be the story of a girl from a small village of India who aspires to be a world-class athlete.

Sharing the motion poster, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “On your marks…Get set….Halo.. Meet the headstrong, And fearless #RashmiRocket.” Akshay Kumar who shared the screen with the actor in Mission Mangal also posted the motion poster on social media with the caption, “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket.”

The production house RSVP Movies described Taapsee’s character in a series of tweets. “Her simplicity is her greatest strength! Rashmi is coming to share her journey, stay tuned,” read one of the tweets. In another tweet, she is described as, “An eye that’s aiming for the finish line will see through all odds! Rashmi is here to inspire you with her journey.”

According to DNA, Rashmi Rocket is a fictional story of a fast runner Rashmi who hails from Kutch. The villagers fondly call her Rocket. But her professional battle turns into a personal quest for respect, honour and identity. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana who made his directorial debut with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu is all set to feature in another sports drama Saand Ki Aankh where she essays the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter.