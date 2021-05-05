Rashmi Rocket editor Ajay Sharma dies due to Covid-19, celebs say ‘beyond devastated’

Ajay Sharma has been the editor of recent projects like Ludo and Bandish Bandits. (Photo: RSVP Movies/Twitter)

Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday night. He was in his late 30s. Sharma’s family sources confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

“He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks,” the source told us. Sharma is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.

He had been working in the Hindi film industry for a decade. As soon as the news of his demise broke, several B-town stars expressed grief along with heartfelt tributes to the young editor, on social media.

Haathi Mere Saathi actor Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense.”

Screen writer Aniruddha Guha also expressed his shock. He wrote on Twitter, “So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.”

Ajay Sharma has worked as an editor of films like editor of films like Ludo, Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Tum Mile. His association as an editor on the digital platform remained with web shows like Bandish Bandits, Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

His upcoming and now, the last project was Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Production banner RSVP Movies, that’s bankrolled Karwaan and Rashmi Rocket paid tributes to Sharma on Twitter.

“Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. #Karwaan #RashmiRocket,” the official Twitter handle of the production house wrote.

Others like filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, film editor TS Suresh and Disney UTV’s Creative Director also remembered Ajay Sharma via social media posts.

Ajay Sharma has also served as an assistant editor for Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro, The Dirty Picture, Sachin – A Billion Dreams, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, I Hate Luv Storys, Woh lamhe and more.