Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Ranvir Shorey’s son tests positive for Covid-19, actor to get tested on Wednesday

Ranvir Shorey's son tested positive for coronavirus when Shorey and his son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 6:07:24 pm
ranvir shorey son coronavirusRanvir Shorey had contracted the coronavirus in February 2021. (Photo: Eros Now/YouTube)

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his son has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

“My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive.

“We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Goa’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,117 after 67 new cases were detected.

On the work front, Shorey was last seen on the SonyLIV series “Tabbar”.

