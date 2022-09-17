scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Ranvir Shorey’s father Krishan Dev Shorey passes away at 92

Actor Ranvir Shorey updated fans and friends about the demise of his father, filmmaker KD Shorey, through social media

Ranvir ShoreyActor Ranvir Shorey's father, filmmaker KD Shorey passed away on Friday. (Photo:Instagram/ranvirshorey)

Actor Ranvir Shorey’s father, filmmaker KD Shorey, died at the age of 92 on Friday night. The actor took to Instagram to condole his father’s death, and called him his ‘greatest source of inspiration and protection.’

Sharing a picture of his father on Twitter, Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”

Condolences poured in from film industry personalities. Actors Kubbra Sait and Gajraj Rao posted prayer emojis, and Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, “Dearest @RanvirShorey, Sending you & your family lots of love & strength. I read about your father via your sm and learnt he was truly a wonderful, inspiring person who lived a wonderful life.I send you my deepest condolences and join you in your hour of grief. Om Shanti.” Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Hugs and condolences paaji.”

 

KD Shorey produced several films in the 1980s and 1990s under his banner KDS films. Some of his best-known productions include Zinda Dil, Bad Aur Badnam, Be-Reham. KD Shorey also directed the 1998 film Maha Yuddh, starring Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan and Mukesh Khanna.

In 2020, Ranvir had shared a post on his father’s 90th birthday, and reflected on his struggles. Ranvir had written, “My father, Krishan Dev Shorey, turned 90 today. He has survived poverty, Bollywood and cancer. He’s once of the toughest guys I know. Happy Birthday, Pops.”

