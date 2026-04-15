Ranvir Shorey takes a dig at podcaster, says ‘people expect me to show up and not talk too much’; fans say expose him

Ranvir Shorey has been busy promoting his latest ZEE5 film Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, alongside close friends and co-stars Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor. While the trio has been actively engaging with the media, Shorey has now grabbed attention for a rather candid post on X, which has sparked a wider conversation around podcast culture. Known for never mincing his words, Shorey took to the platform to share an unusual experience from his promotional rounds. He wrote, “Some people expect me to show up for a podcast to promote a new film, and not talk too much. There’s no pleasing this world.” The remark, laced with sarcasm, quickly went viral and struck a chord with many users who found the situation ironic.

Some people expect me to show up for a podcast to promote a new film, and not talk too much. There’s no pleasing this world. 😏 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 14, 2026

His post triggered a wave of reactions online. One user questioned the very format, commenting, “What’s the meaning of podcast then? Please expose the person.” Another added, “Edit your tweet, and mention his name. That’s it. We will do our job next.” While Shorey chose not to name any particular podcast or creator, the ambiguity only fueled further speculation and discussion across social media platforms.

The incident has also reignited conversations about the rapidly evolving podcast space, especially in the post-COVID-19 era, where both podcasts and OTT platforms have witnessed massive growth. What was once a niche format has now become a mainstream promotional tool for films and celebrities alike.

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Interestingly, this isn’t the first time podcasts have come under scrutiny. In May last year, Sooraj Pancholi made headlines after speaking about the economics behind podcast appearances. In an interview with Hindi Rush, he said, “I have heard that there are a few actors who charge about Rs 30 lakh to do a podcast. Is this true? I am just wanting to know because I have come here for free. Pay me at least Rs 30,000.” His remark left the hosts laughing, who responded by saying the tables have turned. They said, “Yes, I have heard that too, that the podcasters who have good viewership charge Rs 30 lakh to get you on their podcast. I have received such offer too. But it makes sense as they give you viewership. They have put immense hard work to grow their page so I think why not.”