Ranvir Shorey reflects on ‘public fallout’ early in his career, condemns Bollywood ‘coterie’

Actor Ranvir Shorey said in an interview that his anger at established norms within the film industry that prevent small films from getting big releases has died down. He did, however, admit that a ‘coterie which controls the top of the pyramid’ still exists.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan ahead of the release of his new film 420 IPC, Ranvir reiterated that ‘new talent’ can still succeed, but there will always be someone ready to ‘stunt your growth’ and ‘box you up’. He said, “There’s the same coterie, the same club, which controls the top of the pyramid. That’s the biggest problem there is. It needs to be more open to new talent.”

Asked if he ever felt like giving up after facing difficulties in the film industry, the actor hinted at the ‘public fallout’ that he had with the Bhatt family early in his career. He said, “There were a lot of lies about me which were said in the media. But I’ve literally outlived it. I’m a firm believer that no matter how hard it is, eventually truth prevails.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020, he spoke about the fallout in more detail. He said that he was ‘professionally and socially isolated’ and ‘equally pressured from all ends’. Lies about him being an ‘alcoholic and abuser’ would be spread in the media, he said, adding that it made him feel ‘helpless and powerless’. Things became so toxic, the actor revealed, that he had to ‘leave the country for a while’.

Ranvir has had a prolific career in streaming, with films such as Kadakh and Lootcase, and shows such as Sacred Games, Hasmukh, Rangbaaz, Sunflower and PariWar.