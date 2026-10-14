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Ranvir Shorey receives death threats after criticising CJP protest, files police complaint
Ranvir Shorey files a police complaint after receiving death threats via email following his criticism of the CJP protest in Delhi on October 10.
Actor Ranvir Shorey has claimed that he received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi on October 10, 2026. The actor shared screenshots of the threatening emails on X (formerly Twitter) on October 12 and tagged Cyber Dost and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, seeking help.
He wrote, “Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks.”
The emails contained abusive language and threatened to trace his location and “attack” him at the right time.
The Mumbai Police responded to Ranvir’s post, confirming that they had followed him and asking him to share his contact details for further communication.
Ranvir Shorey thanked the police for their prompt response, replying, “Sharing. Thank you.”
@MumbaiPolice Sharing. Thank you. 🙏🏽
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 12, 2026
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Later, a user asked the actor to share updates about the situation and urged him not to worry. Responding to the user, Ranvir confirmed that he had filed an official complaint against the senders of the threatening emails. He wrote: “Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern.”
Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern. 🙏🏽
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2026
The actor began receiving threats after he criticised the CJP for taking to the streets to protest. The Khosla Ka Ghosla! actor had advised the group to raise its concerns through Parliament, elections and the courts instead.
In his post, he wrote: “Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”!”
Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets!
And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts!
That is the democratic way!
Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”!
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026
The CJP organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demand followed a September 23 investigation by The Indian Express, which reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan and his partner, actor Lekha Washington, were among those detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 while attempting to participate in a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in support of the CJP protest in Delhi. According to reports, more than 600 people were detained across Mumbai, including Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi.
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