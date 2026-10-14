Ranvir Shorey receives death threats after criticising CJP protest, files police complaint

Actor Ranvir Shorey has claimed that he received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi on October 10, 2026. The actor shared screenshots of the threatening emails on X (formerly Twitter) on October 12 and tagged Cyber Dost and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, seeking help.

He wrote, “Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks.”

The emails contained abusive language and threatened to trace his location and “attack” him at the right time.

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The Mumbai Police responded to Ranvir’s post, confirming that they had followed him and asking him to share his contact details for further communication.