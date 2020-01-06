We were mostly clearing the air around CAA: Ranvir Shorey on Bollywood-BJP leaders meeting

Ranvir Shorey said the meeting’s agenda was to clear the “misinformation” about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ranvir Shorey said the meeting’s agenda was to clear the “misinformation” about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Several Bollywood celebrities descended at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai on Sunday for a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda. Anu Malik, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, Shaan, Prasoon Joshi, Kunal Kohli, Roop Kumar Rathod, Bhushan Kumar, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan among others were seen entering the venue of the meeting.

Ranvir Shorey, one of the attendees, told indianexpress.com that he was happy with the discussion, and the meeting’s agenda was to clear the “misinformation” about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We were mostly clearing the air around CAA. The fact how it’s not about taking the citizenship away but granting it to refugees from neighbouring Islamic countries. The government feels there is a lot of misinterpretation regarding the CAA, because of which there are protests still going on,” the actor said.

Ranvir Shorey said he was assured otherwise when he pointed out in the meeting that people were concerned CAA and NRC together would affect the country’s minorities.

“CAA is something which I already support and stand behind. But it was pointed out to me that there could be some problems with CAA and NRC as a combination. That it could be troublesome for some Indians, especially minorities. I did bring that up and was given assurances. I was also told the Home Minister and Prime Minister themselves have given assurances that the NRC or any exercise will legally be conducted in a way where no Indian citizen will be affected,” he said.

