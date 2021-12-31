scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Ranvir Shorey blasts hotel guests who ‘almost hounded’ him out after they discovered his son is COVID-19 positive

Ranvir Shorey said that him and his COVID-19 positive son Haroon were almost hounded out of their hotel in Goa, after guests discovered that they were staying there.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 9:24:54 am
ranvir shorey son coronavirusRanvir Shorey had contracted the coronavirus in February 2021. (Photo: Eros Now/YouTube)

Actor Ranvir Shorey put his feelings on blast after claiming that he and his son were almost ‘hounded’ out of the hotel room in which they were quarantining. Ranvir had previously revealed in social media posts that his son, Haroon, had tested positive for the coronavirus during their vacation in Goa.

On Thursday, he wrote in a note posted on social media that guests at the hotel they were staying in had demanded that they be kicked out. “As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to the guests pressurising the hotel about us staying there. Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display,” he wrote.

Also read |Ranvir Shorey reflects on ‘public fallout’ early in his career, condemns Bollywood ‘coterie’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey)

 

He continued, “People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms. We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor drew support from his social media followers. “Will the Same people living in a gated society vacate their flates in case a resident is infected?” one person asked. Actor Gajraj Rao commented, “Sorry to hear this… take care buddy.”

Ranvir had previously written on social media that Haroon had tested positive for the virus after a routine RT-PCR test at the Goa airport, as they were returning to Mumbai. In a subsequent post, he had hailed the effectiveness of Covaxin, and had said that he’d tested negative. “My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India,” he had written on December 28.

