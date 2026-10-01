‘Defending yourself isn’t hitting’: Ranvir Shorey reacts to ex-Pooja Bhatt’s brother’s claims

Ranvir Shorey has reacted to Rahul Bhatt’s recent remarks about his breakup with Pooja Bhatt, which involved allegations of physical violence and a public altercation. In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Ranvir said he wanted to put the matter to rest but decided to address some “missing” pieces of the story. This came after Rahul, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, admitted that he regretted overreacting during the breakup and taking the “law into his own hands”.

Reacting to Rahul’s claims, Ranvir Shorey wrote on X, “I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not ‘hitting’!”

Take a look at the tweet below:

I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth!

Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not “hitting”! https://t.co/6ZmWnDVx8K — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 30, 2026

A user responded to Ranvir’s post, writing, “I should not say this BUT Sir, you are not the luckiest one in case of women! Second, you should not have forgiven him. We may have avoided 26/11 (sic).” Responding to the comment, Ranvir revealed why he had chosen to forgive Rahul despite their past differences. He wrote, “He was forgiven out of respect for his father and the relationship I had with his sister. Rest is history.”

Ranvir Shorey responds to a user’s comment Ranvir Shorey responds to a user’s comment

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What did Rahul Bhatt say about Ranvir Shorey?

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In the conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rahul Bhatt recalled the altercation between Ranvir and Pooja, which prompted him to intervene. He said, “There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car’s glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged.”

Rahul admitted that he regretted his actions and felt he should not have overreacted. He also praised Ranvir for the way he handled the legal proceedings that followed. “I regret it. I shouldn’t have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn’t have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, ‘Let bygones be bygones.’ Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn’t. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge,” Rahul said.

Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt’s relationship

Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were reportedly in a relationship for around two to three years. During their relationship, Pooja accused Ranvir of being physically violent with her after consuming alcohol, allegations that he denied. Ranvir, in turn, accused Pooja’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, of planting false stories about him in the media. He also accused Rahul Bhatt of assaulting him.

The family dispute eventually became public, with Ranvir later describing the episode as the “biggest scandal” of his life during his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Pooja Bhatt later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija, while Ranvir Shorey tied the knot with actor Konkona Sensharma. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.

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Disclaimer: This article covers past personal disputes and social media statements that have not been independently verified. It is intended for general informational and entertainment purposes only.