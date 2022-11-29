Ranvir Shorey calls IFFI jury chief’s comments on The Kashmir Files ‘display of political opportunism’; Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj react

Jury chief filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s comments about The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) have divided celebrities in the film industry. Lapid described the movie as “propaganda” and “vulgar”. He also said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” after watching it. But actor Ranvir Shorey sees “political opportunism” in Lapid’s statement and criticised the filmmaker for the language he used to describe the movie.

The actor took to social media to express his displeasure with the Israeli filmmaker’s comments on The Kashmir Files. Ranvir wrote on Twitter, “The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.”

However, actors Prakash Raj and Swara Bhasker held different opinions. Prakash Raj tweeted, “SHAME is Official now…#justasking,” and Swara Bhasker shared a link to a news story about the incident, and added, “Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world…” The cast of The Kashmir Files also expressed their opinion on Lapid’s statement.

Sharing the jury report during the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa, Lapid had said, “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film made Rs 252.90 crore at the box office and became one of the biggest hits of the year 2022.