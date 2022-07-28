scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot receives support from Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri: ‘It’s a stupid FIR…’

After Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has voiced support for Ranveer Singh in the wake of the nude photos controversy.

July 28, 2022 11:59:54 am
ranveer singhRanveer Singh is yet to react to the brouhaha. (Photo: Ranveer/Instagram)

Ever since Bollywood star Ranveer Singh‘s nude photoshoot went viral, there has been a mixed reaction from the public. While many have had complimentary things to say about the actor, a few have trolled him as well. In fact, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai police against him for ‘hurting sentiments of women.’

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the ongoing controversy. Speaking with Aaj Tak, the director said the complaint is ‘stupid.’

“It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case, which is getting attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men? This is such a stupid argument,” the filmmaker said.

Also Read |Explained: Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot and the laws covering obscenity in India

“Human bodies have always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What’s wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support,” Vivek added.

Actor Swara Bhasker had also come out in Ranveer’s support and called the case ‘foolish.’ Swara had written in a social media post, “Unbelievable foolishness and unemployment is rampant in our country!” Meanwhile, his former co-star Parineeti Chopra spoke to ETimes about the issue and said that the actor has always been a very ‘free-flowing artiste.’ Adding that ‘nothing can hold Ranveer back,’ Parineeti said that only Ranveer could have pulled off the risque photoshoot.

Ranveer‘s Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor said that the actor is ‘open’ and is always willing to experiment. Other celebrities who have spoken in support of Ranveer include stars like Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

