Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot receives support from Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri: ‘It’s a stupid FIR…’

July 28, 2022 11:59:54 am
Ever since Bollywood star Ranveer Singh‘s nude photoshoot went viral, there has been a mixed reaction from the public. While many have had complimentary things to say about the actor, a few have trolled him as well. In fact, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai police against him for ‘hurting sentiments of women.’
The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the ongoing controversy. Speaking with Aaj Tak, the director said the complaint is ‘stupid.’
“It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case, which is getting attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men? This is such a stupid argument,” the filmmaker said.
“Human bodies have always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What’s wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support,” Vivek added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Actor Swara Bhasker had also come out in Ranveer’s support and called the case ‘foolish.’ Swara had written in a social media post, “Unbelievable foolishness and unemployment is rampant in our country!” Meanwhile, his former co-star Parineeti Chopra spoke to ETimes about the issue and said that the actor has always been a very ‘free-flowing artiste.’ Adding that ‘nothing can hold Ranveer back,’ Parineeti said that only Ranveer could have pulled off the risque photoshoot.
Ranveer‘s Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor said that the actor is ‘open’ and is always willing to experiment. Other celebrities who have spoken in support of Ranveer include stars like Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?Premium
Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secyPremium
Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was clearedPremium
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to knowPremium
Latest News
BJP accuses Congress of ‘demeaning’ President Murmu
Five Chinese nationals detained in Noida; 27 as of July 27, say police
Stone-pelting, rioting in northwest Delhi; 27 held, say police
Delhi: Home Ministry gives nod to delimitation, 250 wards to be carved out for MCD polls
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology
iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?
Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in web series directed by Hansal Mehta
5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway
Taron Egerton to star in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Carry On
Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say