Ranveer Singh’s Hamza sports Rs 25 lakh Rolex watch in Dhurandhar 2 trailer
Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. While the film still shows Hamza in his rugged look, it also adds a luxury element to his character.
Fans had been eagerly waiting for the makers to drop the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and since its release on March 7, it has garnered 56 million views on YouTube. The sequel will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. While the film still shows Hamza in his rugged look, it also adds a luxury element to his character.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Ranveer’s Hamza wearing an iconic Rolex timepiece. In one scene from the trailer, Hamza is seen with greasy long hair, dressed in an all-black pathani suit. He appears emotional, crying while holding his head in his hand. In the scene, he is seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 25 lakh. Along with the watch, he is also seen wearing multiple rings. While Hamza’s overall look remains largely similar to his appearance in the original film, the luxury addition hints at his rising status in Lyari’s gangster and political world after he killed Lyari’s kingpin Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, in the first film.
As per the trailer, Dhurandhar 2 will also tell the story of Hamza’s previous identity as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film will show how he infiltrated one of Pakistan’s most influential gangster groups and will also explore his backstory of how he became an Indian spy.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will also see Sanjay Dutt reprise his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali in the film.
Dhurandhar 2 is already making history when it comes to box office collections. As per Sacnilk, the total earnings from advance sales of paid previews for Dhurandhar 2 in India stand at Rs 15.64 crore. With block booking, this figure goes up to Rs 21.19 crore. Dhurandhar 2 might even break Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 Telugu gangster film They Call Him OG record of earning Rs 25 crore from its paid previews alone.
