Ranveer Singh’s Hamza sports Rs 25 lakh Rolex watch in Dhurandhar 2 trailer

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the makers to drop the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and since its release on March 7, it has garnered 56 million views on YouTube. The sequel will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. While the film still shows Hamza in his rugged look, it also adds a luxury element to his character.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Ranveer’s Hamza wearing an iconic Rolex timepiece. In one scene from the trailer, Hamza is seen with greasy long hair, dressed in an all-black pathani suit. He appears emotional, crying while holding his head in his hand. In the scene, he is seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 25 lakh. Along with the watch, he is also seen wearing multiple rings. While Hamza’s overall look remains largely similar to his appearance in the original film, the luxury addition hints at his rising status in Lyari’s gangster and political world after he killed Lyari’s kingpin Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, in the first film.