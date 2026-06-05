Ranveer Singh’s father thanked us for support, says Poonam Dhillon as film body lifts ban

A week after issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has revoked it. Reacting to the development, Poonam Dhillon, President of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) reiterated her support for the actor. Dhillon was among the first industry voices to oppose FWICE’s directive against Ranveer and revealed that his father personally thanked her for standing by him.

Speaking to Variety, Poonam said: “As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I’m happy that they’ve revoked the directive because he definitely didn’t deserve it. We opposed it from the beginning because FWICE had absolutely no credibility to take such action against an actor of his caliber. As an actor, he has the right to choose his work, and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He is responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen that through his body of work.”