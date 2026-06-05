Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranveer Singh’s father thanked us for support, says Poonam Dhillon as film body lifts ban
Poonam Dhillon was among the first industry voices to oppose FWICE's directive against Ranveer Singh and revealed that his father personally thanked her for standing by him.
A week after issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has revoked it. Reacting to the development, Poonam Dhillon, President of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) reiterated her support for the actor. Dhillon was among the first industry voices to oppose FWICE’s directive against Ranveer and revealed that his father personally thanked her for standing by him.
Speaking to Variety, Poonam said: “As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I’m happy that they’ve revoked the directive because he definitely didn’t deserve it. We opposed it from the beginning because FWICE had absolutely no credibility to take such action against an actor of his caliber. As an actor, he has the right to choose his work, and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He is responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen that through his body of work.”
She added: “As far as I know, he has an excellent relationship with Excel Entertainment, with whom he has made films like Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar is also an actor, so our support extends to him as well. We wouldn’t want any of our actors to face such issues. Problems can always be resolved. We support Ranveer because he is a member of CINTAA.”
Also Read – ‘Ranveer Singh revived the film industry’: Cine artiste body’s Upasana Singh supports actor
Poonam Dhillon further revealed that she had spoken at length with Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani following the resolution of the dispute.
“I spoke to Ranveer’s father at length, and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He thanked me for our support. We spoke to understand the situation better. He told me they had been in touch with Excel Entertainment and spoke about how close he is to Farhan and the entire Excel team. There is no animosity from his side. They were unhappy with the way FWICE handled the matter. I asked whether CINTAA could be of any help, but he said, ‘We didn’t involve you because we didn’t want to trouble you, and we’re already in the process of sorting it out.’ Technically, he didn’t need our intervention. I’m glad the matter has been resolved positively.”
Ranveer Singh has been making headlines since March after abruptly exiting Don 3 shortly. According to reports, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, sought Rs 45 crore in compensation, claiming substantial losses after making extensive pre-production arrangements. The production house reportedly had locations booked and accommodation arranged for more than 200 crew members across multiple locations and was just two weeks away from commencing the shoot.
Excel Entertainment later approached FWICE with documentation of its alleged expenses, following which the federation issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, citing concerns over financial losses suffered by producers due to actors withdrawing from projects at an advanced stage.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05