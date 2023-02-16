Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus will stream on Netflix from this date

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was one of the much-awaited releases of 2022, is all set to stream on the OTT platform this month. Cirkus, which had a disappointing theatrical run, will start streaming on Netflix from February 17.

The film which is based on William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Taking to Instagram, Netflix announced, “An ELECTRIC invite to come and witness 2x comedy, 2x confusion and 2x drama #Cirkus comes to Netflix tomorrow!.”

Cirkus was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience and eventually became one of the biggest commercial failures of 2022. According to reports, the film which was made with a budget of Rs. 150 crores, minted only about Rs. 57 crores worldwide.

Shetty had opened up about the failure of the film and had shared how his team had gone through a lot in the next few weeks after Cirkus was released. He wrote on Instagram, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”