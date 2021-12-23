Ranveer Singh’s antics on 83 set got him a scolding from Kabir Khan: ‘UK aaye hain, kharcha ho gaya’

Actor Sahil Khattar revealed fun anecdotes from the sets of 83, the new sports drama in which he plays former cricketer Syed Kirmani. In an interview with Mid-Day, he spoke about his relationship with star Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in the film, and how they complemented each other on set.

Describing their energy as ‘volcano meets a tornado’ and ‘inertia-when an immovable object meets and unstoppable force’, Sahil recalled how they would goof around behind the wicket, while filming cricket scenes in the UK. He said that Ranveer, as Kapil, would be in the slips, while he would keep wicket as Kirmani.

Inevitably, they would start parodying songs. “Koi bhi gaana, bas mooh se nikal jaye, uski laat pair tod deni hai (We would butcher every song under the sun).” Once, when they were doing this, director Kabir Khan noticed and yelled, “Arey, shooting kar lein? Abey, UK aaye hain, bahut kharcha ho gaya. Tumhara khatam ho gaya ho toh kar lein shooting (Can we get back to work? It wasn’t cheap coming to the UK. If you’re done, let’s get to work).”

He also joked that Ranveer forbid him to chat up his wife Deepika Padukone, and instructed him to always address her as ‘bhabi (sister-in-law)’. When he did, Deepika asked him to stop, and suggested that he should address Ranveer as ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’ instead.

83 tells the story of Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film has received positive reviews, and will be released exclusively in theatres on Friday. Joining Ranveer, Deepika and Sahil in the cast are Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqeeb Salim, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Adinath Kothare, and Dhairya Karwa.