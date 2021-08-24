Ranveer Singh’s Anniyan in legal trouble, producer Ravichandran to move HC against director Shankar

Tamil producer Aascar Ravichandran has taken legal action against director Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada over the remake of his film Anniyan, which will feature Ranveer Singh. Ravichandran has already filed a complaint against Shankar with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) and is certain that the body will support him.

Speaking to ETimes, Ravichandran said, “I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie.”

Shankar had responded to the director’s complaint saying that he had written the script for Anniyan, a fact that everyone knows. Ravichandran added, “He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that ‘Anniyan’ is my movie and I hired him to direct the film.” He added that SIFCC has been supporting him, and told him to wait as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai.

Also Read | As Shankar announces Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh, 5 reasons why the film is more relevant today than ever

Ravichandran, who produced Anniyan with South superstar Vikram learned about the remake of his film from social media. He said, “I was shocked that without my knowledge, a remake of the film was announced. It must be the first time that something like this has happened in our cinema.” Shankar and Gada had announced in April 2021 that they would be remaking the film with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

In his previous statement, Shankar had hit back at Ravichandran saying, “Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for “Anniyan”, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the “storyline” vests with you (sic),” he added.

Anniyan, which is Tamil for an outsider, is a vigilante film starring Vikram in the lead role. The film revolves around a person with multiple personality disorder and his own brand of social justice.