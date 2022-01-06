83 will release on digital platforms after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally, says co-producer

Even as Ranveer Singh’s 83 struggles to pull cine-goers to theatres due to the rise in Omicron cases in India, the makers of the film continue to remain committed and have announced that the film will release on OTT or TV only after an 8-week run in cinema halls.

Shibasish Sarkar, the former CEO of Reliance Entertainment, who is also one of the co-producers of the Kabir Khan directorial on Thursday confirmed the same on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Film 83 will be released on Digital platforms or Satellite Television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally.”

83, based on India’s Cricket World Cup win in 1983, has been received well by the audience and critics alike. On the audiences’ response to the film, Ranveer Singh in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com said, “People are laughing, crying, hooting and cheering, these cinematic experiences are so rare. I remember having this experience myself when I watched Lagaan with four of my friends. I remember feeling so euphoric and it was exhilarating. That was 20 years ago. It is hence becoming evident that 83 is a rare, epic film. It is like a once in a generation film. One should embrace and cherish this feeling. I am just trying to be there and receive all the love and appreciation. I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life. It was once in a lifetime sporting achievement, and I am aware that it is a once in a lifetime movie for me. I understand how rare it is for a film to be received in this way. I expected this from the audience, and that is what I have received.”

About 83’s release strategy when there is uncertainty looming over the exhibition sector, Ranver said, “We had anticipated that it’ll be Christmas and the festive season. We thought it’ll be the perfect time to present a film that evokes euphoria and ecstasy. It was just the right time, at least it seemed so. But given how volatile the environment is, things are changing every day. Nobody knows anything. We are all dealing with this beast (pandemic) that is so unpredictable. Literally 48 hours before the release of 83, we suddenly had all of these restrictions because of Omicron. It is such a funky time, not just for the film industry but for everyone in this world. Everyone, every business and every life is being affected. I heard today that they have shut down theatres in Delhi all of a sudden. It is a tough time and we have to take it in our stride. We need to stay strong and united. We will have to be committed to not be bogged down by this.”