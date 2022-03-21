Ranveer Singh’s 83 OTT, satellite release: Sports drama now available on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar after greenlight by Bombay High Court

Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama film 83 is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar after Bombay High Court rejected plea by production house Mad Man Film Ventures seeking a stay on the movie’s OTT and satellite release.

As per livelaw.in, Mad Man had filed a suit against Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd, Phantom Films Pvt. Ltd., Star India Pvt. Ltd., Netflix Global LLC to stall the small-screen release of the Kabir Khan directorial. Citing the prior rights of Star India and Netflix, Justice Riyaz Chagla rejected the application.

83 chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England, defeating the reigning champions West Indies in what was then a major upset. The film was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The film, despite positive reviews and good buzz, failed to be a success at the box office. It grossed Rs 109.02 crore.

Led by Ranveer in the role of team’s captain Kapil Dev, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree, Deepika Padukone among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review, giving it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “The one who takes us past all these niggles is Ranveer Singh, disappearing into his Kapil Dev. ‘Aukaat se zyada khelna padega’, he says, sounding remarkably like Kapil, and goes out and does it. The slightly protruding teeth, the discomfort with English (those self-deprecatory digs at himself are smile-inducing), the deliberate delivery, the never-say-die spirit, is all spot on. (We see the real-life Kapil cheerleading from the stands, and the house comes down). Batting, bowling, being ‘cap’, staying on top: his playing ka koi jawaab nahin.”