Ranveer Singh’s 83 co-star compares his Dhurandhar performance with Akshaye Khanna’s, calls him ‘man of gold’

After creating history with the Dhurandhar films, Ranveer Singh has been garnering praise from film industries across the country, with many hailing it as a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Recently, his 83 co-star Saqib Saleem spoke about the actor, his performance in Dhurandhar, and how Ranveer has always been supportive of his co-stars.

Speaking on the YouTube channel RVCJ Movies, Saqib said, “Ranveer is a man of gold and his heart is beaming with love for everyone and he is happy to give it to everybody.”

Sharing his experience of working with Ranveer in 83, he said, “83 was a very tough film for him – to be working with 13-14 actors, and I’m sure he’s not used to working in a film like this. He has one of the best energies, great collaborator, he would help me in my scenes. I had a great time working with him. Whenever I meet him now, it is always like a tight hug.”