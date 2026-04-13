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Ranveer Singh’s 83 co-star compares his Dhurandhar performance with Akshaye Khanna’s, calls him ‘man of gold’
Ranveer Singh's 83 co-star Saqib Saleem spoke about the actor, his performance in Dhurandhar, and how Ranveer has always been supportive of his co-stars.
After creating history with the Dhurandhar films, Ranveer Singh has been garnering praise from film industries across the country, with many hailing it as a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Recently, his 83 co-star Saqib Saleem spoke about the actor, his performance in Dhurandhar, and how Ranveer has always been supportive of his co-stars.
Speaking on the YouTube channel RVCJ Movies, Saqib said, “Ranveer is a man of gold and his heart is beaming with love for everyone and he is happy to give it to everybody.”
Sharing his experience of working with Ranveer in 83, he said, “83 was a very tough film for him – to be working with 13-14 actors, and I’m sure he’s not used to working in a film like this. He has one of the best energies, great collaborator, he would help me in my scenes. I had a great time working with him. Whenever I meet him now, it is always like a tight hug.”
He added, “Of course, life has moved on, but I remember meeting him at a Diwali party last year. We stood there for 15-20 minutes and we spoke and cracked a couple of jokes that we had cracked back in the day, so I had a nice time with him. I am really fond of him and I’m really happy for his success.”
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Speaking about Dhurandhar’s success, Saqib said, “Dhurandhar’s numbers are just off the roof. I had seen part one, and I think it is a very well-made film.”
When asked about one breakthrough performance that he recently liked, without hesitation Saqib took Ranveer’s name and said, “I think Ranveer was fantastic in Dhurandhar. A lot of people spoke about Akshaye Khanna’s performance in the film, and I love him. I have worked with him so I know the quality that is on display there.”
When asked if Akshaye gets angry very often, he said, “I have had a pleasant experience with him. I don’t know what you’re talking about, but he is a man of few words. He’s a fine actor.” Comparing Akshaye and Ranveer’s performances in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, he said, “He is great in Dhurandhar, but what I saw in Ranveer‘s performance, the restraint, the eyes, the vulnerability, the strength, everything—what a good, fulfilling performance.”