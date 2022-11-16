Ranveer Singh wraps up Cirkus, shares photo with Rohit Shetty: ‘Shooting khatam, promotion ki planning shuru…’

Actor Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shooting of his film Cirkus. He took to Instagram and shared a photo with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma. Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a photo with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Varun Sharma. In the picture, the cast and crew are seen relaxing on the grass and laughing.

Ranveer captioned his photo, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!” Varun Sharma commented on the post saying, “Full power.” Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and one wrote, “This is going to be one joyride.”

Cirkus, which is expected to be a different take on William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer Singh plays a double role for the first time in his career.

Talking about the film, director Rohit Shetty had earlier told PTI, “There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema, it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar. So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take.” He added that Cirkus was a ‘cool breezy film’.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee among others, Cirkus is set to hit theatres on December 23.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated to hit screens on April 28, 2023.