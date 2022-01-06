Ranveer Singh wishes Kapil Dev on his birthday: ‘What an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit…’

Ranveer Singh, who essayed the role of the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, wished the legendary cricketer on his 63rd birthday on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared a picture of himself with the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ from the time when he was shooting for 83. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev. what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!”

Jatin Sarna, who played the role of late cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the sports drama, commented on the photo, “Dono ka jawaab nahi❤❤❤ (both are incredible).” Zoya Akhtar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Adinath Kothare left heart emojis on Ranveer Singh’s post.

Ranveer Singh bore an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev in 83. His performance as the cricketer in the sports drama that chronicled India’s win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup has earned him praise. On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev.

He wrote, “A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @kapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy.” Ranveer thanked the Master Blaster for his kind words.

Besides Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone among others. The film will have an OTT release only after running in cinema halls for 8 weeks. It released on December 24.