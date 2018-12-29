Here’s how you can watch Ranveer Singh’s Simmba online

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is being applauded by the audience for being an entertainer. True to Rohit Shetty’s style, the cop drama is being called massy and is gaining all the love. Simmba belongs to the same genre as Shetty’s Ajay Devgn film Singham and such movies are usually enjoyed in a theater that has an excited audience who laughs and cheers in unison.

Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles. From what we have seen in trailer, we know that there is going to be an appearance by Devgn’s Singham as well.

But in case you can’t catch Simmba at the theaters, the film’s streaming partner will soon make it available for online viewing. The film’s official streaming partner is Zee5, as mentioned in the opening titles, and though the makers have not declared when the film will be out on the streaming service, we are hoping they will make an announcement soon enough. Even those who catch the film at theaters can enjoy it again on Zee5.

Simmba has received mixed reviews from the critics but Ranveer Singh’s performance has received praise from all quarters. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars in her review and wrote, “The only reason to watch Simmba then, is Ranveer Singh. In his sharp moochh sticking up at both ends, shiny bronzed face, broad shoulders filling out, eventually, the khakee uniform, Singh is Simmba. Striding into cop stations, wading into ‘goondas’, losing his heart to the girl across the road Shagun (Ali Khan), Singh is fully alive to the moment, knowing that he is working in a template, aware that he has to keep breaking out.”

Simmba is expected to mint an impressive sum of Rs 18 crore on its opening day. In fact, it is expected to give Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero a run for its money with its numbers.

Simmba has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid Samji, with dialogues by Farhad Samji. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta.