‘Ranveer Singh was very comfortable with his body’: Photographer who shot controversial cover shares BTS details

Ranveer Singh’s recent cover shoot for Paper magazine went viral on social media and in a recent interview, photographer Ashish Shah, who shot the photos, shared some behind-the-scenes details. Ashish said that the day of the shoot was the first time that he and Ranveer met each other, and that they were comfortable right from the start. “Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other,” he told ETimes. He also shared that the shoot was completed in just three hours.

Ashish also spoke about the ongoing controversy that erupted after Ranveer’s photos were widely circulated on social media. “We can make an issue out of everything. Ranveer was very comfortable with his body. It was great that such a versatile actor like Ranveer was allowing me to shoot in tandem with my vision,” he said. “The noise is rather unwarranted,” he added. When asked further about the controversy around the photos, Ashish that there will always be a section of people who do not like it. He said, “Isn’t that how Twitter and Instagram survive? We are all born that way, aren’t we?”

Ashish also spoke about the positive feedback that he has received for the photos, and said that “people who have an understanding of photography and painting will like the picture.” He insisted that if it was any actor actor, the photos could have looked “gimmicky” but with Ranveer, everything worked perfectly.

An FIR was registered against the actor by Mumbai police. The action came after a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO lodged a complaint against the actor on Monday. The Mumbai police has booked the actor under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

An NGO in Indore started a clothes donation drive in protest of the photoshoot. A part of their statement read, “These kinds of acts should be opposed strongly, as it is not being opposed then second and third rank actors will also follow the same path for getting cheap publicity which will result in a worst condition.”