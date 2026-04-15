‘Ranveer Singh was cautious, shy’: Sonali Raut recalls Dhurandhar star was nervous during ‘bold’ shoot, kept chewing gum

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of Dhurandhar’s success. While the film has surely made him the talk of the town, the actor has never failed to steal attention with his public appearances. His full-of-energy stance at events has often been spoken about; however, Ranveer Singh has a shy side too. Recently, model Sonali Raut revisited shooting for a magazine with the Dhurandhar actor. Talking to Filmibeat, Sonali recalled how Ranveer was very shy and nervous back then.
Sonali Raut on her bold photoshoot with Ranveer Singh
In a recent interview, Sonali Raut shared how in his initial days in the industry, Ranveer Singh shot with her for Maxim India magazine. The photoshoot was a bold one, and it required Sonali to wear a bikini. While she was comfortable during the shoot, Ranveer was very cautious and shy. There was a point where Sonali was also asked to make Ranveer comfortable. During her recent interview, when she was asked how different Ranveer Singh was from what he is today, Sonali said, “The Ranveer Singh I know was very different. I did a bold shoot with him; he created that same pose with Vaani Kapoor a few years later. At that time, Ranveer was very sweet, friendly, and nice. He was not at all full of energy; he was very shy. Since it was a bikini shoot, it was bold and glamorous. He said it was his first shoot, which was so glamorous, and with a girl who was wearing a bikini. He was so cautious, he kept chewing gum, and was wearing perfume frequently. I, on the other hand, was very relaxed; the photographer told me not to make him very conscious. He was nervous, so I should make him comfortable.”
“I have seen Ranveer very nervous. I remember he had told me that it was his first shoot, and even though he was the one wearing clothes, he felt nervous. I even laughed, saying, ‘Why are you getting nervous, you are the one wearing clothes, I should be the one feeling shy or nervous,'” Sonali recalled.
On the film front, Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Dhurandhar have collectively earned more than Rs 3000 crores. According to a report in Sacnilk, in 27 days, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1095.67 crore net in India. Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 1727.93 crores.
As for Sonali, she was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 6.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More