‘Ranveer Singh was cautious, shy’: Sonali Raut recalls Dhurandhar star was nervous during ‘bold’ shoot, kept chewing gum

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of Dhurandhar’s success. While the film has surely made him the talk of the town, the actor has never failed to steal attention with his public appearances. His full-of-energy stance at events has often been spoken about; however, Ranveer Singh has a shy side too. Recently, model Sonali Raut revisited shooting for a magazine with the Dhurandhar actor. Talking to Filmibeat, Sonali recalled how Ranveer was very shy and nervous back then.

Sonali Raut on her bold photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview, Sonali Raut shared how in his initial days in the industry, Ranveer Singh shot with her for Maxim India magazine. The photoshoot was a bold one, and it required Sonali to wear a bikini. While she was comfortable during the shoot, Ranveer was very cautious and shy. There was a point where Sonali was also asked to make Ranveer comfortable. During her recent interview, when she was asked how different Ranveer Singh was from what he is today, Sonali said, “The Ranveer Singh I know was very different. I did a bold shoot with him; he created that same pose with Vaani Kapoor a few years later. At that time, Ranveer was very sweet, friendly, and nice. He was not at all full of energy; he was very shy. Since it was a bikini shoot, it was bold and glamorous. He said it was his first shoot, which was so glamorous, and with a girl who was wearing a bikini. He was so cautious, he kept chewing gum, and was wearing perfume frequently. I, on the other hand, was very relaxed; the photographer told me not to make him very conscious. He was nervous, so I should make him comfortable.”