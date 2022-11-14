scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Ranveer Singh wanted to feel and recreate the pain of a gunshot for Lootera: ‘Pain would go from the tip of my toe to my hip’

Ranveer Singh opened up about how he prepared for his roles in the films Lootera and Padmaavat.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh spoke about his roles in Lootera and Padmaavat. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Everyone is aware of Ranveer Singh’s commitment to films. Ranveer recently recalled the time when he attempted to physically replicate the pain of a gunshot for the Bollywood movie Lootera.

In an interview with Deadline, Ranveer said that since he had never really experienced gunshot level pain, he tried to recreate it for Lootera. He said, “I used to take these very industrial grade clips and clip them to my hip in the morning, do hair and make-up, and then travel to set. It would collect all of this blood and be very tender. When they said, roll camera, I would hit it and pain would go from the tip of my toe to my hip. I was actually recreating that degree of physical pain because I did not know how to do it.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh reveals what he’ll do if he wakes up as Deepika Padukone: ‘I will go to Ranveer and…’. Watch

For his part as Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh said that he had read so many unbelievable things about Khilji that he had doubted his ability to portray him with conviction.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer said, “This was a bit harmful, this character. I couldn’t wrap my head around a person who allegedly committed genocide. I was asking myself how can I play this with conviction. They say he killed 30,000 soldiers and made a giant pillar of all their skulls to deter invaders from coming down that path again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:56:07 pm
Next Story

DMK govt sugar-coating flood situation in Chennai, several areas inundated: EPS

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday
Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday shares photos from Monaco wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement