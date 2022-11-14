Ranveer Singh wanted to feel and recreate the pain of a gunshot for Lootera: ‘Pain would go from the tip of my toe to my hip’

Everyone is aware of Ranveer Singh’s commitment to films. Ranveer recently recalled the time when he attempted to physically replicate the pain of a gunshot for the Bollywood movie Lootera.

In an interview with Deadline, Ranveer said that since he had never really experienced gunshot level pain, he tried to recreate it for Lootera. He said, “I used to take these very industrial grade clips and clip them to my hip in the morning, do hair and make-up, and then travel to set. It would collect all of this blood and be very tender. When they said, roll camera, I would hit it and pain would go from the tip of my toe to my hip. I was actually recreating that degree of physical pain because I did not know how to do it.”

For his part as Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh said that he had read so many unbelievable things about Khilji that he had doubted his ability to portray him with conviction.

Ranveer said, “This was a bit harmful, this character. I couldn’t wrap my head around a person who allegedly committed genocide. I was asking myself how can I play this with conviction. They say he killed 30,000 soldiers and made a giant pillar of all their skulls to deter invaders from coming down that path again.”

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.