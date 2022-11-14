Ranveer Singh reveals what he’ll do if he wakes up as Deepika Padukone: ‘I will go to Ranveer and…’. Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was recently honoured with Étoile d’or Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival, was asked by a reporter at the event about what he would do if he one day woke up as his wife and star Deepika Padukone.

In a clip shared by one of their fans on Twitter, the actor is heard laughing and saying, “I will go over to Ranveer and give him a big kiss.” In a photo he shared on social media from the event, Ranveer was seen staring at Deepika’s poster with a lot of love. He shared it with a love emoji.

Ranveer Singh recently shared a bunch of photos from the event on his social media and captioned it, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco 🇲🇦 I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! 🥹 Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award! 🙏🏽 Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage!”

After his films Jayesbhai Jordaar and Kabir Khan-helmed 83 failed to perform at the box office, Ranveer Singh is now looking forward to reviving his box office mojo with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming entertainer Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. Shetty and Singh have previously collaborated on the blockbuster Simmba, where Ranveer was introduced as the titular character in Shetty’s cop universe. The other two stars who have featured in this universe are Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi), and Ajay Devgn (from the Singham movies).