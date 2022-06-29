Deepika Padukone fulfils Ranveer Singh’s wish, comments on his photo: ‘Come to me soonest’

The power couple of B-town Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are couple goals when it comes to cheering for each other. Ranveer shared a new photo and requested Deepika to comment on it.

Sharing a click, Ranveer wrote, “Waiting for my wife to comment… 🖤🤍 @deepikapadukone, ” and within minutes Deepika replied, “Come to me soonest!❤️.”

While this exchange of comments won fans’ hearts, many were in awe of Ranveer’s look. Arjun Kapoor commented saying, “Clean & lean 🔥,” while singer Jonita Gandhi posted, “How to be dapper 101.”

In the photo, Ranveer, who will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, is seen donning dressed in shirt and trousers, sporting a sleek hairstyle, and trimmed beard.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in a film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Ranveer is gearing up for the romantic-comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is expected to be out next year in February. Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika also has cameos in films like Brahmastra and Cirkus.