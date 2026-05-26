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Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple amid film body ban, Kantara row
A day after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the actor visited the Chamundeshwari Temple on Karnataka High Court's order in the Kantara mimicry case.
Ranveer Singh has been in the headlines for both right and wrong reasons lately. On one hand, the actor has delivered Rs 3000 crore hits Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, and on the other hand, he is facing a ban by the film body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.
Amid the ban news, Ranveer offered prayers at Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning, after the Karnataka High Court’s order in the Kantara mimicry case. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport early in the morning.
Ranveer’s Kantara mimicry row
During the promotions of Aditya Dhar’s superhit spy-thriller Dhurandhar last year, Ranveer embroiled in a controversy, sparked by his mimicry of the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (2025). The imitation, which he did during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, hurt religious sentiments of some people and led to a lot of backlash. He had also referred to the Daiva as a “ghost” or “female ghost.”
According to a December 2025 report by The Indian Express, an FIR was filed by an advocate, Prashanth Methal, at the High Grounds police station. “I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka,” he noted.
Ranveer Singh issued public apology
Then, Ranveer Singh had submitted a revised affidavit in April and even issued a public apology and clarified his intent regarding the issue. Explaining his stance, he had said, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”
The actor further added that it was never his intention to disrespect any culture. “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.” The court observed that the matter was mostly resolved and directed him to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks. They also quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the actor.
Ranveer-Farhan feud over Don 3
The temple visit also comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, alleging that he didn’t respond to their invitation to meet in-person to discuss the matter despite three reminders. The actor’s unceremonious exit from Don 3 has allegedly caused losses of around Rs 45 crore to filmmaker-actor Farhan.
While addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, Chief Advisor to FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, said, “On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for shoot, Ranveer left the movie.” Farhan Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment were also invited to tell their side of the story. While Ritesh appeared physically at the FWICE office, Farhan attended the meeting on Zoom because he was in London.
“They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” added Pandit.
All the pre-production expenses of Don 3 reportedly added up to Rs 45 crore, which Excel Entertainment has demanded as damages from Ranveer Singh. “Ranveer had signed a contract with Excel Entertainment for three films. The entire recce was in his presence. The inputs for script were made in his presence. A promo was shot with him to announce the film,” Pandit claimed.
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