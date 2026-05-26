Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple amid film body ban, Kantara row

Ranveer Singh has been in the headlines for both right and wrong reasons lately. On one hand, the actor has delivered Rs 3000 crore hits Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, and on the other hand, he is facing a ban by the film body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Amid the ban news, Ranveer offered prayers at Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning, after the Karnataka High Court’s order in the Kantara mimicry case. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport early in the morning.

Ranveer’s Kantara mimicry row

During the promotions of Aditya Dhar’s superhit spy-thriller Dhurandhar last year, Ranveer embroiled in a controversy, sparked by his mimicry of the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (2025). The imitation, which he did during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, hurt religious sentiments of some people and led to a lot of backlash. He had also referred to the Daiva as a “ghost” or “female ghost.”