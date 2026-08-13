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‘Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal had to curb expressiveness’: Coach on actors’ career-best roles
Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are often regarded as two of the best actors of the current generation of Hindi film actors. An acting coach recalls how they were both asked to curb their real life personalities to bring more depth to their on-screen roles.
‘Curb your expressiveness’: This was the suggestion given to both Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal when they were working on Gully Boy and Uri, respectively, to ensure that their characters travelled on screen. In a recent chat, acting coach Atul Mongia spoke about the similarities between the two actors and how they had to curb their instincts as their real-life personalities are quite expressive, unlike these characters. Ranveer’s work in Gully Boy and more recently Dhurandhar, and Vicky’s performance in films like Uri and Chhaava, are among standout performances of their careers.
Speaking to the YouTube channel of Rediff Originals, Atul shared his job is to find a meeting point between an actor and the character, and the director’s vision. “There are times when the character on paper is written in a certain way but when I observe the actor, I will call the director and say, ‘This is what you have written but I think if it’s not A but B, it will actually help the character because that’s this actor’s strength’. It could be something very simple that’s not affecting their story. It’s not changing their script. It’s just a character-specific small nuance,” he said and added that more often than not, directors are very open to making “character level changes”.
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What do Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal have in common?
When asked what is common between Ranveer and Vicky, Atul said, “I think one commonality of Ranveer in Gully Boy and Vicky in Uri is that they are both are internal characters. That was one commonality in both parts. But even then, while you have that, while both are internal, their angsts are very different, so you work on each character’s angst separately.”
Atul then elaborated about the “psychology” of the characters and said, “That’s where psychology becomes very important for every part that you play because actually Vicky and Ranveer both have a slightly outward personality. They are very social and very expressive people, but when they were playing these parts, they had to curb down on their expressiveness, so a lot of the work was done on that. How to contain and feel everything and not express and show everything.”
Vicky’s angst in Uri vs Ranveer’s in Gully Boy
Talking about Vicky’s character in Uri, Atul said, “Because of the death of his friend or the attack that happened and what it made him feel and how he’s building that, and he has to be the leader also but not show it ever and only when the time comes for action, that’s when it will all come out.” In Uri, Vicky played Major Vihaan Shergill, who leads the surgical strike mission. Vicky won a National Film Award for his performance in the film.
Elaborating on Ranveer playing Murad’s role in Gully Boy, Atul said, “With Ranveer, his character is all about feeling not good enough, feeling that he is small, feeling that he may not be able to make it because he doesn’t believe in himself, so his character’s journey is to find that belief in his arc.” In Gully Boy, Ranveer played a college student, who lives in a slum, but nurtures a dream of becoming a successful rapper.
“Both had very specific psychologies. When you discuss with the actors, and they crack the exact psychology of the part, then you are able to do it,” Atul concluded.
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jai Mehta’s Pralay. The film is yet to be officially announced. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.
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