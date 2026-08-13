‘Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal had to curb expressiveness’: Coach on actors’ career-best roles

‘Curb your expressiveness’: This was the suggestion given to both Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal when they were working on Gully Boy and Uri, respectively, to ensure that their characters travelled on screen. In a recent chat, acting coach Atul Mongia spoke about the similarities between the two actors and how they had to curb their instincts as their real-life personalities are quite expressive, unlike these characters. Ranveer’s work in Gully Boy and more recently Dhurandhar, and Vicky’s performance in films like Uri and Chhaava, are among standout performances of their careers.

Speaking to the YouTube channel of Rediff Originals, Atul shared his job is to find a meeting point between an actor and the character, and the director’s vision. “There are times when the character on paper is written in a certain way but when I observe the actor, I will call the director and say, ‘This is what you have written but I think if it’s not A but B, it will actually help the character because that’s this actor’s strength’. It could be something very simple that’s not affecting their story. It’s not changing their script. It’s just a character-specific small nuance,” he said and added that more often than not, directors are very open to making “character level changes”.