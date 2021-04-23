Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies 2021: Release Date, Cast, Trailer

It’s been a long time since we have seen Bollywood’s power bank Ranveer Singh on the silver screen. The actor has several interesting films in his kitty like Kabir Khan’s directorial 83, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Yash Raj Films’ upcoming venture Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, which will introduce Akshay Kumar as the titular character.

Ranveer recently celebrated 10 years in the film industry. On Instagram, he shared a video, which traced his journey from being a newbie to becoming the heartthrob of the nation. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories.”

Apart from ruling the box office, Ranveer Singh launched his passion project IncInk, which completed two years this year. The actor, who turned an entrepreneur, found the label with the filmmaker Navzar Eranee. Under his label, the actor gave space to many hip-hop artists. Interestingly, the passion project was launched after the actor featured in Gully Boy, a Zoya Akhtar directorial, inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The actor had earlier mentioned he is proud that IncInk has “become a creative platform for budding, talented musicians and is empowering them to shine bright.”

Here’s a list of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films:

Movie Name Release Date Cast Director Producers 83 June 4 Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva Choudary, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance. Kabir Khan Reliance Entertainment

Phantom Films

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Vibri Media

KA Productions

Kabir Khan Films Sooryavanshi Postponed Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Javed Jaffrey. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in an extended cameo. Rohit Shetty Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Jayeshbhai Jordaar August 21 Ranveer Singh

Shalini Pandey

Boman Irani

Ratna Pathak Shah

Deeksha Joshi Divyang Thakkar Yash Raj Films Cirkus December 31 Ranveer Singh

Jacqueline Fernandez

Pooja Hegde Rohit Shetty T-Series

Reliance Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Picturez

83

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Kabir Khan directorial 83 chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu among others. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. Originally, the sports drama was scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2020, but got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. However, 83 will now release on June 4, 2021. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film, directed by debutante director Divyang, marks the reunion of Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat. Set in Gujarat, the film will see Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati for the first time. It marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, is scheduled for an August 21, 2021 release.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will see Ranveer Singh reprising his role of Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao. The film was supposed to release on April 30. However, the makers postponed the release date indefinitely owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The decision came after the Maharashtra government announced a night curfew and a weekend lockdown, under which theatres will remain shut till April 30.

The film’s team, in its official statement, termed the decision taken by director Rohit Shetty “brave and difficult”.

“The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state,” read the makers’ statement.

Cirkus

Cirkus marks Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration after their blockbuster outing Simmba. The film features Ranveer in a double role for the first time in his career, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads. Apart from Ranveer, Jacqueline and Pooja, Cirkus has an ensemble cast including Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. The film, which is said to be an official adaptation of 1982 film Angoor, is scheduled for a December 31 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Apart from Cirkus, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83, Ranveer recently signed the Hindi remake of hit Tamiil film Anniyan.

The yet-untitled Shankar directorial was announced on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in North India and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. The Ranveer Singh starrer is slated to go on floors next year and will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Ranveer in a statement shared that he feels blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar. Calling him an ‘exception to the norm, a true disruptor’, the actor added that the filmmaker has shown the world that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. He also said that it was a dream for him to work with Shankar, and he has a strong feeling that ‘we will create magic together.’