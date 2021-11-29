Ranveer Singh’s uncanny Kapil Dev look in 83’s latest poster will leave you impressed

Much-awaited sports drama 83 is set to hit cinemas this Christmas. A day ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh on Monday shared the latest poster from the film which features him as cricket icon Kapil Dev. In the caption, he shared a quote by the former Indian captain.

““Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai – Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana – Kapil Dev, 1983 (Since childhood my mother has always told me to come back victorious. No best of luck or anything, just win),” Ranveer wrote along with the picture.

In the poster, Ranveer Singh’s uncanny look as Kapil Dev will leave you impressed. The other team members are seen taking a victory lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Director Kabir Khan had left fans asking for more after he shared the teaser of 83 recently. The teaser featured one of the most important World Cup moments where Madan Lal bowled to Vivian Richards and Kapil Dev took the catch. This moment cemented India’s position in world cricket, which is still cherished by the country.

Watch video | 83 teaser: Kabir Khan takes us back to the 1983 World Cup final

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan had shared about shooting at the Lord’s stadium and said, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’”.

Besides Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone among others.

The sports drama releases in cinemas on December 24.