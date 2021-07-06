Ranveer Singh turns 36: Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor wish the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor

Check out who all wished Ranveer Singh on his special day. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today. From Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal, many celebrities took to social media to wish the Bollywood star.

Ranveer Singh’s first co-star Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year.”

Anushka Sharma wished Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma wished Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal also shared a wish for the ‘champ.’ (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal also shared a wish for the ‘champ.’ (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Ranveer’s Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself with the man of the moment and wrote, “Wishing you all the love, luck, happiness, peace and nutella.” Sonakshi Sinha, who starred with him in Lootera, shared a caption that read, “Happy birthday crazy Babaaaa…Have the best day ever.”

Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor, among others also shared birthday wishes for the 36-year-old actor.

Ranveer Singh’s close friend Arjun Kapoor shared a video to wish the Gully Boy actor. Sharing a video of himself channelling a Ranveer-esque vibe, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wrote, “Baba se Baba tak… Ranveer, my beloved ❤️🔥 Gucci Pehenke Kissi De raha hoon tujhe aaj… Happy Birthday !!! 🎈@ranveersingh.”

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh announced his new film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will hit theatres in 2022.